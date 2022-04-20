290 Children Died At BRD Medical College This August: Official

Gorakhpur: A total of 290 children have died in the Baba Raghav Das Medical College here in the month of August, of whom 213 died in the neo-natal ICU and 77 in the encephalitis ward, principal P K Singh said.

There have been 1,250 deaths since January this year at the hospital, especially in encephalitis, infant and childrens wards, he said.

Giving a break up of the causalities at the medical college, Singh said 37 children died on August 27 and 28, of which 26 died in the neo-natal ICU (NICU) and 11 in encephalitis ward.

The toll in January was 152 (143 in NICU and nine in encephalitis ward), in February it was 122 (117 and five), in March 159 (141 and 18), in April 123 (114 and nine), May 139 (127 and 12), June 137 (125 and 12), July 128 (95 and 33), he said.

The principal said children with different complications and ailments arising out of premature delivery, under weight, jaundice, pneumonia, infectious diseases and encephalitis are admitted to the hospital, mostly in a very serious condition.

"A lot many lives can be saved if patients are brought here earlier," Singh stressed.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had formed a committee on August 12, a day after the death of children were reported at the hospital. The state government had also shunted out additional chief secretary medical education Anita Bhatnagar Jain. PTI