29 Metric Tons Of Potatoes From Aligarh Exported To Guyana In South America

Lucknow: The products of Uttar Pradesh's fertile soil are consistently gaining popularity abroad. For the first time, as many as 29 Metric Tons (MT) of potatoes from Aligarh have been exported to Guyana in South America through FPO, officials said.

The Yogi government is doubling the income of farmers by removing middlemen, and farmers are becoming exporters through FPO. C.B. Singh, Deputy General Manager of APEDA's regional office in Varanasi, said that the 29 metric tons of potatoes from Aligarh have been exported to Guyana in South America for the first time through sea route.

Potatoes for this consignment have been purchased from the local FPO of Aligarh and packed in cold storage. Keeping in view the possibilities of potato production in this region, APEDA is taking the initiative to set up an agricultural export center for potatoes which will open employment opportunities for farmers of Aligarh and nearby areas.

The double-engine government has been organizing several programs on training, capacity building, etc. from time to time, focusing on promoting FPOs, and farmers' groups toward international trade. Following the meaningful initiative of APEDA in Uttar Pradesh, Komalika Farmer Producer Company Limited has been directly linked to exports.

The State government has also made financial assistance available to the FPOs in order to improve their infrastructure's capacity. APEDA is formulating strategies for country-specific export promotion programs and organizing International Buyer-Seller Meets for European Union countries, and Middle East and South East Asian countries to tap export potential in new markets. —ANI