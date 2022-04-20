29 Killed In Ouagadougou By Al Qaeda Jihadists

Ouagadougou: At least 29 people, including 10 foreigners, were killed in an Al-Qaeda attack on a top hotel in Burkina Faso, an unprecedented strike in the capital illustrating the expanding reach of regional jihadists. The hours-long drama saw Burkinabe troops, backed by French special forces, battle militants -- including two women fighters -- who stormed the four-star Splendid Hotel, which is popular with foreigners and United Nations staff, and took more than a hundred people hostage. Burkina Faso declared three days of national mourning following the attack, which mirrored another Al-Qaeda attack on a luxury hotel in neighbouring Mali where 20 people were killed, mostly foreigners. "The Burkinabe nation is in shock," President Roch Marc Christian Kabore, who took office just last month, said in a radio and television address. "For the first time in its history, our country has fallen victim to a series of barbaric terrorist attacks," he said, adding that the people of Burkina would nevertheless "emerge victorious". The attack began around 7:45 pm on Friday when an unknown number of attackers stormed the 147-room Splendid Hotel in the heart of Ouagadougou. An AFP reporter saw three gunmen wearing turbans firing on Avenue Kwame Nkrumah, one of the city's main thoroughfares. Another witness reported seeing four assailants. The hotel and its surrounding area turned into a battleground as Burkina Faso troops, backed by French forces based in the city under a regional counter-terrorism initiative, launched an attempt to retake the hotel around 2:00 am. A total of 29 people were killed in the attack on the hotel and a nearby restaurant, including six Canadians, two French and two Swiss nationals as well as an American. Interior Minister Simon Compaore said the bodies of three "very young" jihadists had been identified, all of them men. A security source said earlier that at least four attackers had been killed, two of them women. Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) has claimed the attack on behalf of an affiliate, saying the strike on the former French colony was in "revenge against France and the disbelieving West", according to a statement carried by US-based monitoring group SITE. AQIM said the gunmen were from the Al-Murabitoun group of notorious Algerian extremist Mokhtar Belmokhtar. The attack will heighten concerns that jihadist groups are casting their net wider in search of targets in west Africa, two months after the hotel siege in Mali. The US, which has a small military contingent in Burkina Faso, meanwhile said it supported French forces in the operation to retake the Splendid Hotel. Several guests managed to escape from the hotel through side entrances, including labour minister Clement Sawadogo, who emerged unscathed. Campaore said 10 bodies were discovered on the terrace of the Cappuccino restaurant, which lies next to the hotel.

Accra: No Indian was killed in the terrorist attack on Hotel Splendid in Ougadougou, the Burkina Faso capital in West Africa but two Indians, who were in the hotel at that time, were evacuated, the Indian Consul, Deepak Ramchandani told IANS on Saturday. A terrorist group linked to Al Qaeda on Friday night attacked the Splendid Hotel and killed about 23 people from over 18 countries. "No Indian died in the attack but there were two Indian nationals in the hotel at the time of the attack but they were evacuated later," Ramchandani said in a telephone conversation. According to figures by the Indian High Commission in Accra, which has oversight responsibility over Burkina Faso, there are about 200-300 Indians living in Burkina Faso engaged in manufacturing, trading, and hospitality business. There are also a few engaged in the production of cotton and Agold. Marcel Kabore, a local trader in Ougadougou told IANS that, calm has returned to the city after local forces killed some of the terrorist who had attacked the hotel on Saturday and freed more than 126 people who had been held hostage. Local radio stations have reported that a group of extremists kidnapped an Austrian doctor and his wife at the countries northern border with Mali on Friday night. There have been a swift condemnation of the attack. "The perpetrators of the horrific attack in Ouagadougou on Friday night which deliberately killed and injured dozens of people from many nationalities and religions, show an utter disregard for fundamental principles of humanity," Alioune Tine, Amnesty International West Africa director, said. "Over the last 15 months the people of Burkina Faso have shown enormous courage and determination in peacefully protecting their constitution, facing down a coup d'Etat and electing a new government. Their resilience in doing so will help ensure they protect their rights and freedoms again." The regional political grouping, Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) said, it would do everything to end terrorism in the region. It condemned the attack and expressed its profound sympathies and solidarity against the injustice that had been done to the Burkinabe people.