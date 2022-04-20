29 Illegal Encroachments Demolished, 70 Identified During Anti-Encroachment Drive On Monday

Dehradun: Additional Chief Secretary Om Prakash has informed that in pursuance of orders of honorable court, the exercise of demolition, identification of illegal encroachments and illegal constructions on footpaths, lanes, roads and other places and sealing of illegal encroachments in Dehradun city by Mussoorie- Dehradun Development Authority, Municipal Corporation, Dehradun and district administration has been going on. Om Prakash said that under the anti-encroachment drive on Monday, 29 illegal encroachments were demolished and 70 illegal encroachments were identified. Till date, a total of 3427 illegal encroachments have been demolished, 7088 illegal encroachments have been identified and 108 buildings have been sealed. Additional Chief Secretary said that as per the orders of the honorable courts, the work to remove encroachments from roads will be speeded up. He appealed that if anyone has inadvertently encroached upon public land then they should themselves remove such illegal encroachment to avoid any unpleasant action. Om Prakash warned those who are indulging in encroaching public land again and said that FIRs will be lodged against such persons. He said that as per orders of the honorable courts, the work to remove encroachments from roads will continue unabated.

Om Prakash instructed the officers of the anti-encroachment task force, MDDA, Power, PWD, Irrigation, Municipal Corporation and other related departments to complete works related with their respective departments in a time bound manner.

Om Prakash said that after the removal of encroachments, the work on widening and beautification of roads will be taken up on priority in phased manner so that the general public does not face any inconvenience