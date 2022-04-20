29 Coronavirus Cases In Uttarakhand On Monday, Uttarakhand Numbers At 958

Dehradun: As per the health bulletin issued by the Uttarakhand Health department at 8 PM, 29 persons tested positive for Coronavirus on Monday. With this, the number of total Corona cases in Uttarakhand climbed up to 958. The total number of patients who have been discharged after recover is 222.

On Monday 9 Corona cases came to light in Dehradun, 3 in Nainital district, 6 in Pithoragarh, 5 in Bageshwar and 6 in Champawat.

These people have come from Delhi, Jaipur, Noida, Pune, Mumbai, Haryana. 7 reports are from private labs.