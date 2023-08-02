28% GST on entry level bets in online gaming, casinos; to be reviewed after 6 months of roll-out

New Delhi: Even though three states (Delhi, Goa, and Sikkim) voiced opposition, the GST Council agreed on Wednesday that 28% GST will be imposed on the face value of entry level bets placed on gaming platforms and casinos, providing some relief to the online gaming industry.

The current monsoon session of Parliament will see revisions to the Central GST law introduced by the Centre, followed by amendments to the State GST law being passed by individual state legislatures.

To avoid having their sites blocked under the rules of the Information Technology Act, offshore gambling operators will be required to register with GST authorities and pay taxes.—Inputs fromAgencies