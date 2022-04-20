287 New nCoV Cases Take U'khand's Virus Tally To 93,398









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On January 9, 2021



Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 93,398 on Saturday as 287 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 87,370 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 3,215. The state's toll rose to 1,568 as six more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,245. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 243. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has slightly come down to 93.55 percent. District Nainital reported the maximum number of 90 fresh cases, whereas Dehradun and Haridwar followed with 65 and 36 cases respectively. That apart, 24 cases were detected in Pauri Garhwal, 21 U S Nagar, 15 Almora, 9 Tehri Garhwal, 8 Pithoragarh, 7 Uttarkashi, 5 Chamoli, 3 Rudraprayag and 2 each in Bageshwar and Champawat.





