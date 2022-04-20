28 persons left in race for six posts in DDCA elections

New Delhi: A total of 28 persons were left in the fray for this month's elections for six posts of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) after their nomination papers were found in order, Electoral Officer Navin Chawla announced on Thursday.



There are two persons in the fray for the president's post: Rohan Jaitley, son of late union minister and DDCA president Arun Jaitley, and advocate Sunil Kumar Goel.

Goel is, however, set to withdraw from the race on Saturday, the day candidates can pull out between 11 am and 3 pm, as Jaitley has received support from all the groups within DDCA, including the one Goel belongs to.

For the treasurer's post, eight persons are in the fray. These include Shashi Khanna, wife of former acting BCCI president and ex-DDCA vice-president CK Khanna, Goel, Pawan Gulati, a maternal uncle of former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir, and Ashok Sharma.

Interestingly, the spelling of treasurer is spelled as 'treasurar' eight times in Thursday's list, signed by Navin Chawla, a former Chief Election Commissioner of India.





As many as 18 candidates are vying for four posts of directors. Ashok Sharma is contesting for this post as well. The other candidates include Ahmed Tameem, Sanjeev Bali, Sudhir Kumar Aggarwal, and Manjit Singh.

After the deadline of withdrawal of candidature, the electoral officer will publish the list of contesting candidates by 7 pm on Saturday itself.

The candidates will get six days to canvass. Polling, if required, will be held from October 17 to 19, between 11 am and 3 pm. Votes can be cast at four polling booths simultaneously on all four days at the Frozeshah Kotla ground.

Counting of votes will take place 11 am onwards on October 21, and the results will be declared on the same day.





—IANS