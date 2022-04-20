28 new corona cases in Agra, situation in Mathura 'grim'

Agra: Despite the weekend lockdown and safety measures by the district administration, 28 fresh Covid-19 cases have been reported in Agra in the last 24 hours.

The district health department has reported 103 deaths so far. The Covid tally now stands at 2,318, with 323 active cases and 1,892 recoveries. There are 155 containment zones in the district.

Health department officials explain the spurt due to higher number of samples being tested on a daily basis. However, people do not seem satisfied with this explanation.

"But they are unable to explain why the containment zones are going up and why despite all kinds of restrictions, the infection spread is not being checked," said Shravan Kumar Singh, a local resident.

Despite measures being taken to contain Covid-19, doctors in Agra say there is no early relief in sight. "The only long-term strategy is to learn to live with the enemy observing the rules of the games," said activist Naresh Paras.

In neighbouring Mathura, in the past 48 hours, around 100 cases have been reported. Locals said the situation was grim, as a large number of cases were not being reported.

"Due to fear and social stigma, people are hiding and resorting to self-treatment," said a local, who did not wish to be named. Meanwhile, some patient were discharged after recovering from the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, Mainpuri reported 45 cases in the past 24 hours followed by Firozabad (34), Etah (19) and Kasganj (10).

