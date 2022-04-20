28 More COVID-19 Cases In Agra

Agra: 28 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Agra on Tuesday, with this the total number of coronavirus cases in the district has reached 295, said District Magistrate Prabhu Narain Singh. "Of the 28 new cases, 14 people have been traced as contacts of existing COVID-19 patients," said Singh. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh stands at 1184, of which 140 have recovered/migrated and 14 deaths have been reported. —ANI