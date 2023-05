28 IAS Officers Shifted In UP

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday night shifted 28 IAS officers which include mostly the chief development officers and joint magistrates.

According to official sources here, Neha Prakash additional commissioner Gorakhpur comes to Lucknow as special secretary institutional finance department, Prashant Verma Chief Development officer (CDO) Lucknow goes as special secretary Agriculture production commissioner branch.

Praveen Kumar CDO Lalitpur goes as special secretary panchyatiraj, Jasjit Kaur CDO Bulandshahar as special secretary planning, C Indumati CDO Moradabad as special secretary Integrated child development scheme, Chandra Vijay Singh CDO Ghazipur as special secretary secondary education. Sanjeev Singh CDO Shahjahanpur as special secretary housing and urban planning, Abhishek Singh CDO Azamgarh to special secretary food and civil supplies, TK Singh CDO Unnao as special secretary rural development, A Dinesh Kumar CDO Jhansi as special secretary minor irrigation, Harshita Mathur chief executive officer Gorakhpur industrial development authority as CDO Siddarth nagar, Sunil Kumar Verma CDO Varanasi as CDO Sonbhadra, Chandani Singh CDO Bagpat as CDO Fatehpur, Divya Mittal CDO Gonda as MD UP state industrial development corporation Kanpur. Avneesh Kumar Rai joint magistrate Fatehpur as CDO Shravsti, Gaurang Rathi joint magistrate Bahriach to CDO Varanasi, Nikhil Tikaram joint magistrate Baiia to CDO Jhansi, Isha Duhan Joint magistrate Varanasi to CDO Buland shahar, MK Meena joint magistrate Siddarthnagar to CDO Chitrakoot, Manish Bansal joint magistrate Unnao to CDO Lucknow, Mridul Chowdhary joint magistrate Mahoba to CDO Moradabad, Neha Jain joint magistrate Lucknow to CDO Ferozabad, Prem Ranjan Singh joint magistrate Ghaziabad to CDO Unnao, Ravi ranjan joint magistrate Azamgarh to CDO Chanduli, Sandeep Kumar joint magistrate Mainpuri CDO Badaun, Rahul Pandey joint magistrate Gorakhpur to CDO Bahriach, Megha Rupam joint magistrate Unnao as joint director UP administrative and management Academy Lucknow, Krutika Jyotsana joint magistrate Gorakhpur to CDO Balrampur.UNI