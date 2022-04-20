2,763 militants killed since 2004 in northern Pakistan: Army

Islamabad: A total of 2,763 terrorists have been killed in a military operation launched in Pakistan`s North Waziristan region a year ago, a media report said on Sunday. As many as 347 officers and soldiers were also killed during the "Zarb-e-Azb" miltary operation, the News International quoted the Pakistan Army`s media wing as saying. "Zarb-e-Azb is moving to the last few pockets close to Pak-Afghan border. So far 2,763 terrorists have been killed, 837 hideouts destroyed and 253 tonnes explosive recovered," Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asim Bajwa tweeted on Saturday. The military offensive was launched on June 15, 2014 in the wake of an attack on Karachi`s Jinnah International Airport on June 8, 2014. The 2014 attack, carried out by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan (IMU) militant groups, had left 36 people, including 10 attackers, killed. IANS