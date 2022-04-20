2,756 Fresh Covid Infections, 93 Deaths Ring Alarm Bells In U'khand; Toll Tops 6K





Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 7:30 PM On May 25, 2021

Haridwar / Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload zoomed up to 3,18,346 on Tuesday at 7.30 PM as 2,756 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 2,61,328 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state appreciably came down to 45,568. The state's toll shot up to 6,020 as 81 more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours (Compared to yesterday's data, 93 died today), whereas the number of those migrated out of State remained static at 5,430. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 6,674. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State went up to 82.09%, but it was far far below the pan-India average of 88.69% and 93.2% in UP, its parent State. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 524 fresh cases, whereas U S Nagar, Tehri Garhwal and Almora followed with 452, 264 and 234 respectively. That apart, 226 cases were detected in Chamoli, 209 Nainital, 200 Haridwar (As per data made available by Haridwar Health authorities, till 6.30 PM 241 fresh infections were detected in the district, which leaves a big question mark on the veracity of Directorate's figures), 161 Rudraprayag, 124 Pithoragarh, 109 each in Pauri Garhwal and Uttarkashi, 74 Champawat and 70 in Bageshwar.





