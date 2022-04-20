274 COVID-19 cases confirmed in South Africa

Cape Town: South Africa has reported 34 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country''s total to 274.

Of the 274 cases, 208 patients, or 76 per cent, have a history of travel from an area hit by the novel coronavirus outbreak, according to South Africa''s National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), Xinhua reported.

The majority of the rest had contact with persons who have an international travel history, the institute said on Sunday.

Contact tracing of all cases is underway to detect potential infections, the NICD said.

South Africa reported its first case on March 5. The COVID-19 patients had mostly travelled to Europe, the United States, Canada or the Middle East.

Of the country''s nine provinces, seven provinces have so far reported COVID-19 cases, with Gauteng posting the highest number, followed by Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

The only provinces with no cases are Northern Cape and North West.

