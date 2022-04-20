2,716 Schools Face Closure In Uttarakhand

Dehradun:The Uttarakhand Cabinet on Monday decided to constitute a committee for relocation of Gujjars from the Corbett Tiger Reserve and shut down schools which have less than 10 students.

It also decided to launch a medical insurance scheme named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, providing an annual coverage of Rs 5 lakh to every family. The proposals were cleared by the state Cabinet at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, Cabinet minister and spokesman of the government Madan Kaushik told reporters.

It was decided that a committee, headed by the Forest Minister, will be constituted to implement an order of the Uttarakhand High Court to relocate the Gujjar families living in the Corbett to somewhere, Kaushik said. The Agriculture Minister and the Chief Secretary would be the members of the panel, he added. Kaushik said the high court would also be informed about the formation of the committee. Nine Gujjar families were living in the Jhirna range and 24 in the Dhela range of the reserve, he said. In another decision, the Cabinet approved the closure of primary and upper primary schools which had less than 10 students. Those studying in such schools would be shifted to other schools.

Of the 12,339 primary schools, 2,425 have less than 10 students. And of 2,796 upper primary schools, 291 have less than 10 students.

The Cabinet also gave its nod to a medical insurance scheme named after Vajpayee providing an annual coverage of Rs 5 lakh to around 20 lakh families.

A budgetary provision of Rs 172 crore would be made for the scheme — Atal Ayushman Yojana Uttarakhand (AAYU) — which would come into force from September 25, Kaushik said.

The Cabinet also paid tributes to Vajpayee by reading an obituary proposal and observing a two-minute silence. PTI