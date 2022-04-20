27 Inmates Booked For UP Jail Violence

Twenty-seven jail inmates have been booked in connection with violence in Fatehgarh central jail on Sunday, following the death of an undertrial.According to the police records, at least 20 policemen were injured in the violence.The FIR has been lodged against 27 prisoners and one unidentified person under charges of attempt to murder, dacoity, dacoity with attempt to cause death, rioting, rioting with deadly weapons, voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty, and damage to public property.Lodging an FIR at the Fatehgarh Kotwali police station on Monday, jailor Akhilesh Kumar said inmates resorted to arson and vandalism after a rumour spread that prisoner Sandeep Yadav died as he was not provided proper treatment."When I stopped them, they started abusing me and picked up bricks and sharp objects with an intention to kill me. They also snatched my official mobile phone and damaged a gate, CCTV cameras and chakra office. They also vandalized an RO plant, trolley, furniture and sensitive cell of barrack number 1," he said.He said the prisoners set ablaze batteries installed on the jail premises which also caused an explosion.The prisoners also attacked deputy jailor, Shailesh Kumar Sonkar, and jail warders with iron rods. Akhilesh Kumar said one of the inmates sustained injury on his stomach following a scuffle between two groups of prisoners in barrack number 2.Meanwhile, senior officials, including Kanpur divisional commissioner Raj Shekhar, IG (Kanpur range) Prashant Kumar, DG (prisons) Anand Kumar and DIG (prisons) V.P. Tripathi met the inmates and jail officials and took stock of the situation.Security has been beefed up on the jail premises and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) units have been deployed.The autopsy report of the inmate who lost his life during the clash inside Fatehgarh jail on Sunday, mentioned that he died of a gunshot injury.The inmate, Shivam a.k.a Lallu of Farrukhabad, was lodged in Fatehgarh jail from July 29, 2017. He had four FIRs against him under charges of theft in 2017.After he sustained grievous injuries, Shivam was taken to Sefai Medical College where he succumbed to injury. The post-mortem revealed shock haemorrhage with gunshot injury as the cause of death.Senior police officials said a probe would be conducted into the death.A 85-second video has gone viral on social media in which Shivam is seen telling journalists that he was shot at by one of the jailors. Shivam said he was trying to close the gates when he was shot at. Shivam's kin refused to take the body for last rites. Senior officials pacified the family after which they agreed to perform the last rites. —IANS