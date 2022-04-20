26% in India feel human rights situation in Tibet is very bad

New Delhi: Almost 26 per cent people in India feel that the human rights situation in Tibet is very bad, while only 8.2 per cent feel that the situation is very good, as per the IANS C-Voter Tibet Poll.

According to the survey, which included a sample size of 3,000 people spread across the country, 25.8 per cent people felt that the human rights situation in Tibet is very bad, while 20.7 per cent felt that the human rights situation is fairly bad in the neighbouring country.

The survey said that 8.2 per cent people feel that human rights situation in Tibet is very good, followed by 18.2 per cent people feeling it is fairly good.

The survey pointed out that 27.2 per cent male and 24.4 per cent of female feel that the human rights situation is very bad in Tibet, followed by 19.4 per cent male and 22 per cent female feeling that the human rights situation is fairly bad in the country.

It also said that only 8.6 per cent male and 7.6 per cent female felt that the human rights situation is very good in Tibet followed by 17.2 per cent male and 19.4 per cent female who felt it is fairly good.

Gauging the mood of the people age wise, the survey said that 29.1 per cent in the age group of 45-54 felt that the human rights situation in Tibet is very bad, followed by 26.3 per cent people in the age group of 25-34 and 26 per cent people above 55 years who felt that the situation of human rights is very bad.



The survey said that 31.3 per cent people with higher education and 25.1 per cent people with middle education felt tha the situation of human rights is very bad in Tibet while 10.9 per cent people with lower education felt that the human rights situation is very good in the country.

Similarly, 35.1 per cent people with higher income felt that human rights situation in Tibet is very bad with 9.1 per cent people in lower income group felt that the human rights situation is very good in the country.

It also said that 28.7 per cent Muslims, followed by 27.3 per cent upper caste Hindus feel that the human rights situation is very bad, while 12.7 per cent people in others social group feel that the human rights condition is very good in Tibet, followed by 9.1 per cent upper caste Hindus.

The survey also pointed out that 30.9 per cent people in urban India and 23.7 per cent people in rural India feel that the human rights condition in Tibet is very bad.



The survey further said that 33.3 per cent people in Northeast, 30.1 per cent people in East and 29.2 per cent in West India feel that the human rights situation in Tibet is very bad.

It also pointed out that 10.2 per cent in South, and 9.3 per cent people in East India feel that the human rights situation is very good in Tibet.

The survey also said that ironically, the state of human rights in Tibet is not that well formulated among the respondents. Hence people are unaware of something but want the Indian government to take a strident stand over it.

—IANS