26% Found With Flu-Like Symptoms, Runny Nose: Survey

New Delhi: More than 26 per cent of people have been found with various flu-like symptoms, including high fever, cold, dry cough etc., of which the most common symptoms are nasal congestion, cold and runny nose, which were found in almost 5 per cent people, the IANS-CVoter Covid-19 Tracker revealed on Thursday.

According to the survey conducted among 1,723 respondents, 26.056 per cent of people were detected with various symptoms of flu.

While the maximum number of these people, i.e. 4.99 per cent, had nasal congestion, cold and runny nose, the least common symptom was body pain which was seen in only 2.664 per cent of the respondents.

The second most common symptom was fever which was seen in 4.625 per cent of people, followed by dry cough (4.266 per cent), tiredness (3.826 per cent), difficulty in breathing (2.999 per cent) and throat pain which was seen in 2.685 per cent of the respondents.

The survey further revealed that 12.669 per cent of the respondents saw flu-like symptoms like high fever, cold, dry cough or similar symptoms in either themselves, their family members or in their neighbourhood.

(IANS)