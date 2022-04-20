267 New nCoV Cases Take U'khand's Tally To 91,811; Death Toll 1,527









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On January 3, 2021



Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 91,811 on Sunday as 267 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 84,705 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 4,376. The state's toll rose to 1,527 as five more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,203. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 244. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State remained static i e 92.26 percent today. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 123 fresh cases, whereas Nainital and Haridwar followed with 54 and 22 cases respectively. That apart, 18 cases were detected in Uttarkashi, 13 Pauri Garhwal, 11 each in Tehri Garhwal and U S Nagar, 7 Champawat, 3 Pithoragarh, 2 Rudraprayag and 1 each in Almora, Bageshwar and Chamoli.



