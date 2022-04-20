2,610 Fresh Coronavirus Cases In UP, Active Caseload Down To 35,263

Lucknow: With 2,610 fresh coronavirus cases, the active caseload in Uttar Pradesh stood at 35,263 on Friday while the death toll rose to 6,589 with 46 more deaths, a senior official said.

"The number of active cases reported in the state in the past 24 hours were 2,610 while 3,538 patients were treated and discharged. There are 35,263 active cases in the state and 4,08,083 people have been treated and discharged," Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters.

In the past 24 hours, 46 people have died and the total deaths due to the virus so far stood at 6,589, he added. The total number of cases have now reached 4,49,935.

The recovery rate of the state is now 90.69 per cent, the officer said, adding that UP has conducted 1.26 crore tests for COVID-19 so far.

The positivity rate of the conducted tests between October 1 to October 15 was 2.2 per cent, he said.

Among those who have tested positive, 13.76 per cent are in the 0-20 years age group, 47.61 per cent in the 21-40 years, 29.06 per cent in the 41-60 years and 9.57 per cent in the 60 years and above group, he said.

Till Thursday, Lucknow reported the maximum of 800 virus-related deaths, followed by 707 in Kanpur and 303 from Prayagraj, data showed. —PTI