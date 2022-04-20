26-Year-Old Constable Accused of Rape Commits Suicide in Delhi

New Delhi: A 26-year-old man posted at an office of the Ministry of Tourism allegedly committed suicide by hanging on Saturday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Aashish Malik, a constable with the Sachivalaya Suraksha Force and a resident of Kurmali in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli, they added.

A diary recovered from the belongings of the deceased suggested that he was under stress as a woman had registered a rape case against him, a senior police official said.

The deceased was posted at an office of the tourism ministry on Dara Shikoh Road here, he added.

The matter came to light after the police was informed about it by the authorities at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital.

—PTI