26 UP Districts In Third Phase Of Local Body Polls

Lucknow: The process of filing nominations for the third phase of local body elections, scheduled to be held on November 29, began here on Friday. The last date for filing of nominations is November 10.

In the third phase, elections would be held for five municipal corporations, 76 municipal councils and 152 urban local bodies spread over 26 districts in the state.

Among the districts going to polls are Saharanpur, Baghpat, Bulandshahr, Moradabad, Sambhal, Bareilly, Etah, Firozabad, Kannauj, Auraiya, Kanpur (Rural), Jhansi, Mahoba, Fathepur, Rae Bareli, Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Barabanki, Balrampur, Siddharthanagar, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Mau, Chandauli, Jaunpur and Mirzapur.

Of the 26 districts going to polls in the third phase, there are municipal corporations in five, including Moradabad, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Jhansi and Firozabad. State Election Commissioner S K Agarwal told UNI that after completion of all three phases of voting, the counting of votes will begin on December 1 and the results are expected to be declared the same day.



