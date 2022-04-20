26 U'khand People Who Attended Nizamuddin Congregation Still In Delhi

Dehradun: Twenty-six people from Uttarakhand who attended the Tabligh-e-Jamaat's congregation at Nizamuddin last month are still in Delhi.

Director General of Police (Law and Order) Ashok Kumar said 26 members of the Jamaat from Uttarakhand who attended the congregation in New Delhi's Nizamuddin are still in the national capital. Their mobile locations confirm this, he said. Members of the Tablighi Jamaat keep moving from one place to another in the country and if any of them shows symptoms of coronavirus they should come forward and report it to the authorities concerned instead of hiding it, Kumar said. Apart from this, if anyone of them needs to be quarantined or kept in isolation, facilities will be made available to them, he added. Noting that the death rate due to coronavirus is just two per cent of the total cases and those afflicted by the disease stand a good chance of recovery, he asked people who have symptoms of it to come forward and get themselves tested in the interest of their families and society at large. PTI