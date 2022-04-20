26 Test Positive For Coronavirus, Uttarakhand Figures At 1537

Dehradun (The Hawk): 126 persons tested positive for Coronavirus in Uttarakhand till 9 PM on 9 June as per the Health bulletin issued by the Health department. Total 719 patients have been discharged from the hospitals in the state. On Tuesday 17 patients emerged from Dehradun, 72 from Tehri, 7 from Pithoragarh, 7 from Haridwar, 4 from Nainital, 4 from Pauri, 4 from Rudraprayag, 5 from Bageshwar, 2 from Uttarkashi, 1 from Almora and 4 from private lab. The total number of active COVID-19 positive persons is 749. The reports of 5846 persons are awaited.









