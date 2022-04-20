26 Test Positive For Coronavirus On June 15, Uttarakhand Figure At 1845

Dehradun (The Hawk): 26 persons tested positive for Coronavirus in Uttarakhand till 9 PM on 15 June as per the Health Bulletin issued by the Uttarakhand Health department. With this, the number of Corona positive persons reached to 1845 in Uttarakhand. Total 1078 patients have been discharged from the hospitals in the state. On Sunday 6 patients emerged from Dehradun, 1 from Uttarkashi, 2 from Haridwar, 1 from Almora, 2 from Bahgeshwar, 3 from Nainital, 3 from Tehri, 3 from Pauri, 3 from Rudraprayag and 2 from Pithoragarh. 1189 persons have been discharged from various hospitals. 1 Corona Positive person died at AIIMS Rishikesh. 24 Corona positive persons have died in Uttarakhand till now. The doubling rate of Corona is 24.65 days.







