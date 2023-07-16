26 Oppn parties define to attend 2-day brainstorming session from Monday to challenge BJP

New Delhi: The two-day meeting will begin on Monday, with the top leaders of 26 opposition parties gathering in Bengaluru to discuss strategies for defeating the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

The leaders are expected to discuss publishing a united declaration and moving forward with their proposal of fielding common opposition candidates for the majority of Lok Sabha seats, according to sources.

They claimed the agenda for the meetings would be set over dinner on Monday night.—Inputs from Agencies