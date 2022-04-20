26 killed in B'desh ferry capsize

Dhaka: At least 26 people were killed after a ferry capsized in the Shitalakkhya river in Bangladesh's Narayanganj district, an official said on Monday.

The accident site is about 20 km away from the capital Dhaka.

Ershad Hossain, senior duty officer of the Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters, told Xinhua news agenncy that the victims included children and women.



The overcrowded ferry, carryingsome 50 passengers onboard, capsized after it was hit by another boat at around 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Hossain further said that a search operation is still underway for the unknown number of people still missing.

"We've come to know that the ferry was carrying about 50 passengers," he said, adding that the boat has been dragged to the bank

Ferries are a key means of transport in Bangladesh and most of them are often overcrowded.

