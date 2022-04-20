    Menu
    26 Hr Countdown For PSLV-C47/CARTOSAT-3 Mission Begins

    April20/ 2022


    Chennai: The T-26 hour countdown for the launch

    of third generation agile advanced earth observation satellite

    Cartosat-3, along with 13 nano satellites from the United

    States, by the workhorse launch vehicle PSLV-C47, began at

    the spaceport of Sriharikota at 0728 hrs on Tuesday morning.

    The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said, the launch

    was scheduled at 0928 hrs tomorrow from the Second Launch Pad

    from the SHAR Range.

    PSLV-C47 is the 21st flight of PSLV in 'XL' configuration (with

    six solid strap-on motors).

    This will be the 74th launch vehicle mission from SDSC SHAR,

    Sriharikota.

    Cartosat-3 satellite is a third generation agile advanced

    satellite having high resolution imaging capability.

    The satellite will be placed in an orbit of 509 km at an

    inclination of 97.5 deg to the equator.

    PSLV-C47 will also ferry 13 commercial nano satellites from

    the US as part of commercial arrangement with the newly

    formed NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), the commercial arm

    of ISRO. UNI

