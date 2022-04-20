26 Hr Countdown For PSLV-C47/CARTOSAT-3 Mission Begins

Chennai: The T-26 hour countdown for the launch
of third generation agile advanced earth observation satellite
Cartosat-3, along with 13 nano satellites from the United
States, by the workhorse launch vehicle PSLV-C47, began at
the spaceport of Sriharikota at 0728 hrs on Tuesday morning.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said, the launch
was scheduled at 0928 hrs tomorrow from the Second Launch Pad
from the SHAR Range.
PSLV-C47 is the 21st flight of PSLV in 'XL' configuration (with
six solid strap-on motors).
This will be the 74th launch vehicle mission from SDSC SHAR,
Sriharikota.
Cartosat-3 satellite is a third generation agile advanced
satellite having high resolution imaging capability.
The satellite will be placed in an orbit of 509 km at an
inclination of 97.5 deg to the equator.
PSLV-C47 will also ferry 13 commercial nano satellites from
the US as part of commercial arrangement with the newly
formed NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), the commercial arm
of ISRO. UNI