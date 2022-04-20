26 Hr Countdown For PSLV-C47/CARTOSAT-3 Mission Begins

Chennai: The T-26 hour countdown for the launch

of third generation agile advanced earth observation satellite

Cartosat-3, along with 13 nano satellites from the United

States, by the workhorse launch vehicle PSLV-C47, began at

the spaceport of Sriharikota at 0728 hrs on Tuesday morning.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said, the launch

was scheduled at 0928 hrs tomorrow from the Second Launch Pad

from the SHAR Range.

PSLV-C47 is the 21st flight of PSLV in 'XL' configuration (with

six solid strap-on motors).

This will be the 74th launch vehicle mission from SDSC SHAR,

Sriharikota.

Cartosat-3 satellite is a third generation agile advanced

satellite having high resolution imaging capability.

The satellite will be placed in an orbit of 509 km at an

inclination of 97.5 deg to the equator.

PSLV-C47 will also ferry 13 commercial nano satellites from

the US as part of commercial arrangement with the newly

formed NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), the commercial arm

of ISRO. UNI