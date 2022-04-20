25mn Iranians Infected With COVID-19, Claims Rouhani

Tehran: Some 25 million people in Iran have so far contracted the novel coronavirus, President Hassan Rouhani has claimed.

"Another 30 to 35 million people are prone to contract the disease as well," Rouhani said on Saturday, citing a report by the Health Minister.

"The Minister's report suggests the number of people to refer to hospitals in the future be twice that of the past five months," said Rouhani.

The President said it was likely that until the end of the current Iranian year which ends on March 20, 2021, the country will be grappling with the disease.

He called on the health authorities to provide enough medical equipment and treatment services to tackle the rise of COVID-19 infections.

Iran reported 271,606 COVID-19 cases as of Saturday with the death toll at 13,979.

