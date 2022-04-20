25000 rotis (bread) wasted daily in Tihar jail

New Delhi: There are shocking media reports which say that about 25000 rotis (bread) are being daily wasted in Tihar jail of Delhi because prisoners usually do not take their full diet out of mental tension. These reports reveal that situation is more prevalent among under-trial prisoners who form majority of jail-inmates, while those having been convicted and sentenced take better diet.

System should be modified whereby food may be cooked for prisoners on daily average-basis rather than prescribed diet-norms to avoid such large-scale wastage of food including rotis (bread). It does not take much time to prepare more rotis (bread) in case quantity is somehow felt short after cooked food is exhausted. Further steps can be taken to utilize surplus rotis (bread) for production of biscuits in jail-workshop by installing machine to dry cooked bread.