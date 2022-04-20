25-yr-old woman killed for dowry in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP): A 25-year-old woman was allegedly killed for dowry in Athilapur village here, police said on Saturday.

Ranjana Singh was married to Amlesh Singh of Athilapur village in February last year and ever since, she was allegedly being harassed for dowry, SHO, Rasra Kotwali Police Station Saurav Rai said quoting the complaint of the victim's father, Parmatma Singh.

On Thursday, Ranjana Singh was allegedly severely beaten up and set on fire by her in-laws, police said, adding that she died at the district hospital on Friday.

An FIR was lodged against six people including the woman's husband and efforts are on to arrest them, the SHO said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, he added.

—PTI