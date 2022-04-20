25 positive cases of coronavirus in India: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi: There are at least 25 positive cases of COVID-19 in India at present, the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan informed on Wednesday during a press conference here.

"There are at least 28 confirmed cases of the coronavirus that have been reported so far in India. Out of which three patients, who were earlier infected in Kerala, have been cured of the disease," said the minister.

According to the Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, at present, at least 9 Indian nationals and 16 foreign nationals are infected with the disease.

"There is one patient in Delhi, one in Telangana and six in Agra who have tested positive for COVID-19. The driver of the group of Italian nationals, who were touring in Jaipur, has also tested positive. Apart from these, 16 Italian nationals have tested positive for the disease," said Harsh Vardhan during the presser.

Talking about the potential of the spread of the disease, the Minister said that one person in Delhi infected six of his own family members in Agra. In the Italian national's case, the tourist infected his wife also and thus other group members.

According to the Health Minister, the government of Italy has asked the Italian nationals to stay in India only, for the time being, therefore, all of them have been currently quarantined at the ITBP isolation facility in Chhawla.

"We had to trace at least 66 people's contact in view of one positive case. In Telangana, at least 88 contacts were traced," the minister told media here, adding "people should avoid public gathering during this time. Even the Prime Minister has canceled his Holi Milan programs in view of coronavirus.

In a statement released earlier by the health ministry, it said: "24 persons, including 21 Italian tourists and three Indians (bus driver, conductor and tourist guide) have been shifted to the ITBP facility for testing. Depending on the result, a future course of action will be taken." (IANS)