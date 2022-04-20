25 More Test Positive For Coronavirus, Uttarakhand Figures Reach 1380

Dehradun (The Hawk): 25 persons tested positive for Coronavirus in Uttarakhand till 2 PM on 8 June. 135 patients were discharged on Monday. There are now 697 active cases in the state. On Monday 1 patient emerged from Dehradun, 8 from Haridwar, 1 from Nainital, 4 from Pauri, 2 from Rudraprayag, 2 from Bageshwar, 2 from Champawat, 1 from private lab, 3 from Tehri and from 1 from private lab in US Nagar. The total number of active COVID-19 positive persons is 824. There are now 6,252 persons in institutional quarantine in the state.







