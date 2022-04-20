25 More Test Positive For Coronavirus, Uttarakhand Figures At 1562

Dehradun (The Hawk): 23 persons tested positive for Coronavirus in Uttarakhand till 2:30 PM on 10 June according to the Health bulletin issued by the Health department. Total 831 patients have been discharged from the hospitals in the state. On Tuesday 7 patients emerged from Dehradun, 2 from Tehri, 3 from Haridwar, 6 from Nainital, 1 from Pauri, 1 from Rudraprayag, 1 from Uttarkashi and 4 from Udham Singh Nagar. The total number of active COVID-19 positive persons is 730. 15 Corona positive persons have died in Uttarakhand.











