Ayodhya: Administrative officials estimated that about 25 lakh people lit the lamp (deep) in the river Saryu and visited temples in Ayodhya on Thursday to celebrate Ram Navami.

They reported that despite the government's strict security measures, tens of thousands of devotees flocked to the temple town in celebration of Chaitra Ram Navami.

Early in the morning, the festivities began. At noon, special prayers were held in each of Ayodhya's temples.—Inputs from Agencies