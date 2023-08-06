25 killed after train derails in Pakistan (lead)

Islamabad: Local media in Pakistan's Sindh province reported at least 25 deaths and 80 injuries on Sunday after ten bogies of the Hazara Express derailed at the Sarhari railway station in the Nawabshah district. According to Geo News, Commissioner Abbas Baloch of the Benazirabad division confirmed the number of fatalities, saying in a statement that at least 25 people had died in the incident and that passengers are still trapped inside a bogie.

Passengers trapped in the derailed bogies are currently being rescued in a relief and rescue operation. The Army has also joined in the rescue efforts.

Railway authorities have estimated that it could take up to 18 hours to resume service on the damaged track, disrupting train travel to and from districts deep within Sindh.

The injured were being rushed to hospitals in Nawabshah.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident—Inputs from Agencies