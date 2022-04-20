24x7 BJP R&D On Bengali Brahmins To Rope Them In

New Delhi (The Hawk): 24x7 BJP frantic, frenetic, irrepressible minutest R&D on Bengali Brahmins to immediately rope them In the party fold to lend full credibility to the party's 100% all caste, creed, credo seriousness toward (West) Bengal and right away rope them in to the party fold and even keep them in front lines of party medley of milieu has begun in jet speed speed after the party high command has reallised the notable relevance of the Brahmans in West Bengal even today in what in the party is now being credited to The Hawk for pointing that BJP Front Line Bengal-swayer, Union Home Minister AmitBhai Shah is enmeshed in jampacked Bengal masses milieu in the entire state but without visible important Bengalis (like it or not!) and they are The Unavoidable Brahmins who have more-than-considerable clout on the state's masses of all hues to effect a mass wave for a political party in the state which otherwise is pronounced casteless but in reality, it is not so at all…In the Congress Government in the state, CPI(M) led Left Front Government years after years, Trinamool Congress Party Government for double successive terms, the number of Brahmin MLAs, Brahmin Corporators, Brahmin Ministers are manifold thereby top mandarins of those governments including Mamata Banerjee (officially a Banerjee and thus a Topnotch Brahman) are/have always paid top status to the Brahmins unlike Amit Shah, his party apparatus in Bengal, who is in deep circus of non-Barhmins thinking they are Bengal and Bengal is them but that is not true at all in the visible masses of weird kind to the "original" Bengalis who oly are laughing off Amiy Shah as "also there as just another low rung leaders trying to impress the Bengalis but they are not at all so in the absence of the Brahmins, Kayasthas (former Bengal BJP chief and now MP Rahul Sinha is a Bihari and not a Bengali at all) etc jn the vast medley of Labyrinthine Circus thereby forcing Amit Shah to immediately rope them in the party fold. …Among the Kulin Brahmans tapped are:Banerjee or Bandyopadhyay is a surname of Brahmins originating from the Bengal region of the Indian subcontinent. Its variants include Bannerjee, Banerji, Banerjea, Banerjie, Bonnerjee, and Bandopadhyaya. Its derivatives include Barujjye, Barori, Bhowal, Bandyogai, and is found among both Ghotis Ghotees (originally from West Bengal) and Bangals (originally from erstwhile East Bengal now Bangladesh).Chatterjee or Chattopadhyay is a Bengali family name, used primarily by Pancha-Gauda Brahmins in India, and associated with the Bengali Brahmin caste of one screen.

Chatterjee is an Anglicized variant of the Sanskritized Chattopadhyay. Chattopadhyay (compound of village name "Chaṭṭa" and "upādhyāya" denoting "priest, teacher" originally granted with the village named Chaṭṭa) is the Sanskritized form of the local Prakrit word "chaturjye", anglicized to Chatterjee. English language spellings include Chatterjee, Chatterjea, Chatarji, Chatterji, Chaterjee, Chattopadhyay, and Chattopadhyaya. Ganguly (also called Ganguli, Ganguly, Gangulee, Gangoly or Gangopadhyay) is an Indian family name of a Bengali jijhotia Brahmin caste; it is a variant of Gangele Gangopadhyay(a) Gônggopaddhae. The historical book 'Jāti-Bhāṣkar' mentions that those who were given grants in the village named Gangul, by Ballāl Sena were called Ganguly (i). Also, called Gangopādhyāy (literally 'the Vedic teachers in the regions around the Ganges') because they selected the profession of teaching (upadhyay). The ancestors of Gangulys are from a hermit or saint called Savarna Muni, belonging to the family of Bhrigu and thus all Gangulys have the same Savarna Gotra, and Aurva-Bhrigu-Chyavana-Aapnuvata-Jaamadagnya Pancha (Five) pravaras which means they are from the same ancestral root.The Savarna Roychoudhury family of Kolkata are actually Gangopadhyay. The titles Roy and later Choudhury were bestowed on their ancestor Lakshmikanta Gangopadhyay by the Muslim emperors Akbar and Jahangir. Job Charnok had purchased three villages from this family. These three villages became Kolkata during the rule of East India Company.The current actual blood heir of Shridhar Ganguly's are Debaprasad Ganguly, Pradip Ganguly and Arnab Ganguly. Mukherjee, Mukerjee, Mookerjee, Mukerji, Mukherji, Mukhujje or Mookherjee is a Kulin Brahmin surname of the Hindu Religion, common among residents of the Indian state of West Bengal. The traditional Bengali version is Mukhopaddhae, which is sometimes written Mukhopadhyay, which is alternately spelled as Mookerjee or Mukerji. There are many more under these categories :

Agniveshva, Atreya, Utathya, Upamanyu, Kannayan, Kashyapa (Kulin Rarhi: Chatterjee and Barendra: Maitra, Bhaduri), Krishnatreya, Kaushik, Garga, Goutam, Ghritakaushik, Jatukarna, Parashara, Poutmashya, Votso, Vashishtha,Vaatsa (note the difference in pronunciation between no 15 and 17) (Rarhi: Ghoshal and Barendra: Sanyal), Bharadwaj (Kulin Rarhi: Mukherje), Mandabya,Maitreya,Maitrayani,Mounjorshi,Moudgolya,Rathitar,Shandilya (Kulin Rarhi: Banerjee and Butathya, Upamanyu), Kannayan, Kashyapa (Kulin Rarhi: Chatterjee and Barendra: Maitra, Bhaduri), Krishnatreya, Kaushik, Garga, Goutam, Ghritakaushik, Jatukarna, Parashara, Poutmashya, Votso, Vashishtha, Vaatsa (note the difference in pronunciation between no 15 and 17) (Rarhi: Ghoshal and Barendra: Sanyal), Bharadwaj (Kulin Rarhi: Mukherje), Mandabya, Maitreya, Maitrayani, Mounjorshini, Moudgolya(Madhyashreni: /Rarhi: Baral, Bagchi, Upreti), Rathitar, Shandilya (Kulin Rarhi: Banerjee and Barendra: Lahiri, Bagchi), Shunok, Shounok, Sankarshan, Sabarna (Kulin Rarhi: Ganguly), Harit.

