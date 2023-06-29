24th Central Zonal Council Meeting To Be Held In Uttarakhand On July 15

Dehradun: The 24th meeting of the Central Zonal Council will be held on July 15 in Narendranagar, Uttarakhand. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will preside over this meeting, said the state officials.

The 23rd meeting of the Central Zonal Council discussed the progress made towards the expansion of banking facilities within 5 kms of all villages as per the vision given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the expansion of the banking network in rural areas, an official statement from Ministry of Home Affairs had said.

In the 23rd meeting, the Union Home Minister had asked the Chief Ministers and Chief Secretaries of the States included in the Central Zonal Council to regularly monitor the issues raised in the Council meeting every month so that these issues can be resolved expeditiously. —ANI