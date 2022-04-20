249 Arrested, 31 Cases Registered For Lockdown Violations In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: As many as 33 cases were filed and 249 people arrested for violating lockdown norms on Tuesday, said Uttarakhand Police.

"With 33 cases being registered and 249 people arrested for violating lockdown norms which were imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus, a total of 3,113 cases have been filed till now. 19,353 people have been arrested so far," the State Police said.

"A total of 42,729 vehicles have been challaned under the Motor Vehicle Act and Rs 2.29 crore has been recovered," they added.

Meanwhile, Ashok Kumar, Director General (Crime and Law and Order) informed that 141 have been registered and 182 people arrested for not adhering to quarantine guidelines.

The fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown began on Monday. The Centre issued a notification in this regard on Sunday, extending the curbs till May 31. —ANI