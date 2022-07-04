245 new Covid cases in Odisha

Bhubaneswar : Odisha recorded 245 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the tally to 12,90,783, the health department said.

The test positivity rate fell to 1.92 per cent from 2.68 the previous day, as the cases were detected out of 12,748 samples tested.





Khurda district of which the capital city Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the highest number of 135 new infections, followed by 38 in Cuttack. Forty-one children were afflicted with the disease.





On Sunday, the state had logged 346 new COVID-19 cases.





There are 1,490 active COVID-19 cases and 65 more people recuperated from the virus, taking the total recoveries to 12,80,114.





The COVID-19 death toll remained at 9,126 as there were no new deaths. Fifty-three more Covid patients had died due to comorbidities so far, it added. (PTI)