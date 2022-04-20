24 Of Family Quarantined

Bahraich: Twenty-four family members of a woman who tested positive for the novel coronavirus have been quarantined while the entire area has been sealed in the city Kotwali area of this Uttar Pradesh district, official sources said on Friday.

According to sources here, a woman was tested positive for the coronavirus in the district on Thursday. The woman is the daughter-in-law of former Nagar Palika president of Bahraich BJP. They had celebrated a party in their home some days back which had been attended by around 50 people.

Sources said that the woman's husband had opened his bakery shop situated at the market for two hours in the morning, four days ago. According to the people, a large number of people had shopped from the bakery during this time which has led to apprehensions among the district administration. UNI











