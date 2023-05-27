24 MPs to become ministers in Karnataka on Saturday

Bengaluru: The Congress party, which took control of the state of Karnataka a week ago, announced on Friday that 24 MPs would be sworn in as ministers on May 27.

There can be up to 34 ministers in the Karnataka administration. The ten were sworn in on May 20; among them were Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar.

On Saturday at noon, a number of legislators, including Eshwar Khandre, working president of the Congress, and former state Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao, as well as legislators H K Patil, Krishna Byregowda, N Cheluvarayaswamy, K Venkatesh, and H C Mahadevappa, will take their oath of office.—Inputs from Agencies