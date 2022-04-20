24 Hrs Power In Entire UP From Next Year: Yogi

Allahabad: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath today said that his government was committed to provide uninterrupted 24 hours power in the entire state from next year. "Our government is providing enough electricity in the villages and cities while the faulty transformers are being changed within 24 hours. We have also released a toll free number for the power consumers," he said. The CM while addressing a function after inaugurating 14 power projects here said that the government was still facing the problem of power theft in several areas. "We will ensure 24 hours powers to that area where the line loss would be less," he said admitting that the power theft has decreased after the BJP government came to power. He also warned the officials to stick to their duties and do not indulge in corruption. "We would not tolerate any corruption in this government," he stressed. Earlier in the day, the CM visited the malin basti and reviewed the infrastructure in the areas. Allahabad University vice-chancellor Ratan Lal Hanglu also met the CM at the circuit house where he was put on for the night after his visit to Mirzapur yesterday. Last evening, the CM also witnessed the Ganga Aarti at the Sangam here. During the day, the CM will review the preparation for the 2019 Ardh Kumbha mela and would finalize several projects for the same. The CM is expected to return back to Lucknow this evening after holding a review meeting of the Allahabad division with focus on the law and order aspect. UNI