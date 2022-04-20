24-hour Recoveries Outnumber Daily New COVID Cases for Fifth Time in last 6 Days

Decline of 55,344 in Active Caseload in the last 24 hours

India's Cumulative Vaccination Coverage exceeds 18.22 Crore



More than 48 lakh beneficiaries of age group 18-44 Vaccinated, so far



New Delhi (The Hawk): India's cumulative recoveries have reached 2,07,95,335 today. The National Recovery Rate is 84.25%.



3,62,437 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. It outnumbers India's Daily New COVID cases for the fifth time in the last six days.

Ten states account for 70.94% of the new recoveries.









On the other front, India's total Active Caseload has decreased to 36,18,458 today. It now comprises 14.66% of the country's total Positive Cases.

A net decline of 55,344 cases is recorded in the active caseload in the last 24 hours.

10 States cumulatively account for 74.69% of India's total Active Cases.









The graph below highlights the change in active cases for states in the last 24 hours.

A declining trend in positivity rate is also observed which stood now at 16.98% as shown below.



The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 18.22 Cr today under the Phase-3 of the nationwide Vaccination Drive.



A total of 18,22,20,164 vaccine doses have been administered through 26,55,003sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 96,42,278 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 66,41,047 HCWs who have taken the 2nddose, 1,44,25,044 FLWs (1stdose), 81,86,568 FLWs (2nddose), 48,25,799 beneficiaries under 18-44 age group (1stdose), 5,71,61,076 (1stdose) and 90,66,862 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years. 5,44,69,599 1stdose beneficiaries and 1,78,01,891 2nd dose beneficiaries of more than 60 years old.





