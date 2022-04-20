24-Hour Power Supply At 100 Prominent Temples During 'Navratri': UP Govt

Lucknow:The Uttar Pradesh government has directed the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) to ensure uninterrupted power supply to all the 'shakti peeths' and 100 other prominent temples in the state during 'Navratri' beginning Sunday, an official said on Saturday. 'Navratri' is a nine-day festival of the Hindus and 'shakti peeths' are seats of Goddess Durga.

Power Minister Shrikant Sharma said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed officials to make any necessary arrangements before the festival starts. Among the religious places that will be covered under the 24x7 power supply arrangement are Chandrika Devi temple in Lucknow, Kotwa temple in Allahabad, Keira Devi in Maharajganj, Kalidham temple in Mirzapur, and Shaktipeeth Nav Durga temple in Aligarh, among others.

Principal Secretary (Power) Alok Kumar has asked all officials and Managing Directors of Discoms to ensure that the diktat is complied with. Adityanath himself will observe a nine-day fast during this period.