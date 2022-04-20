24 Deaths, 929 Fresh Virus Cases In UP; Total Count 28,636

Lucknow: Twenty-four people died from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh as 929 new cases took the state's infection numbers to 28,636, a senior official said on Monday.

So far, 809 people have died from the infection, Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Information) Awanish Awasthi said. He said 28,636 cases have been reported in the state till now, of which 19,109 recovered. There are now 8,718 active cases in the state, he added. On Sunday, the state had recorded the highest single-day jump of 1,153 cases.

Awasthi said 22,918 samples were tested for coronavirus on Sunday. He added that over 8.87 lakh tests have been conducted in the state so far. PTI