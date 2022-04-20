24 Dead As Bus Plunges Into Ravine In Indonesia's South Sumatra

Jakarta: At least 24 people were killed and 13 others injured as a passenger bus plunged into a ravine in Indonesia's South Sumatra province late on Monday, disaster official said on Tuesday.

At the time of the accident, 40 people were on the board.

The accident took place at 23:15 hrs (local time) on Monday night in Perahu Dipo village of Pagaralam district, Xinhua quoted Nopriyaddin, head of the data and information center of the provincial disaster management agency, as saying.

"The latest information we got is that 24 people are dead with the rest suffering serious injuries. The bus was carrying 40 people," the official added.

The victims were rushed to the nearby Basemah Hospital in the district.

According to the official, the toll could rise as many of the passengers were seriously injured.

UNI