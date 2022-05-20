23rd Annual Prize Distribution Held At Olympus High

Dehradun (The Hawk): Olympus High celebrated its 23rd Annual Prize distribution for the academic year 2021-22 within the school premises today.

The program commenced with the singing of the school song 'We are proud to be Olympians' by the school choir. This was followed by the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by the Chief Guest Principal Himjyoti School Ruma Malhotra, Principal Olympus High Dr Anuradha Malla, Managing Director Dr Kunal Shamshere Malla, and the Vice-Principal Manpreet Singh.

Later during the program, a song 'Janani' and 'Paani' by the school choir was presented. This was followed by a fisherman folk dance titled 'Koli Dance' by the junior students and the Karnataka folk dance 'Dholu Kunita' by the senior students of the school.

The highlight of the program was the prize distribution ceremony, during which the students from classes KG to Class XII were felicitated by Ruma Malhotra and Dr Anuradha Malla. The prizes were awarded to the students for their academic achievements for the year 2021-22.

During the program, those teachers, who have completed 10 years or more in Olympus High, were also felicitated for their hard work.

A fusion dance was performed by the senior students of Olympus High, which was appreciated by one and all.

Towards the end, the Chief Guest, Ruma Malhotra, was presented with a memento by the Principal, Dr Anuradha Malla, and the Managing Director, Dr Kunal Shamshere Malla.

The program concluded with a vote of thanks by the Managing Director, Dr Kunal Shamshere Malla, wherein he urged the parents to support their children at every milestone of their growing up years.



