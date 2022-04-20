2,366 Fresh COVID-19 Cases Take UP's Tally To 5,37,747; Death Toll 7,697

Lucknow: The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 7,697 on Friday with 23 more fatalities, while 2,366 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 5,37,747, a senior official here said.

"In the past 24 hours, 2,366 fresh cases have been reported in the state, which has 25,639 active cases while 5,04,411 people have been treated and discharged," Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters here.

He said the death toll in the state has risen to 7,697 while the total number of cases has gone up to 5,37,747.

Among the 25,639 active cases in the state, 12,455 are in home isolation, 2,281 are undergoing treatment in private hospitals and the rest are in government hospitals, where they are getting treatment free of cost, Prasad said. On Thursday, over 1,83,557 COVID-19 tests -- the highest in a day so far -- were conducted in the state, taking the total number of tests to over 1.88 crore, Prasad said. —PTI