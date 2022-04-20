2,316 Arrested For Defying Lockdown So Far: Noida CP Alok Singh

Noida: A total of 149 people were arrested across Noida and Greater Noida on Thursday for allegedly defying the COVID-19 lockdown, taking to 2,316 the number of violators sent behind bars since the curbs came into force here, police said.

During the period, 650 FIRs were lodged, issued challans in 6,079 cases and impounded 543 vehicles in western Uttar Pradesh''s Gautam Buddh Nagar district, which has recorded 63 COVID-19 cases so far, the police said. Gautam Buddh Nagar is under a 21-day lockdown like the rest of the country but is also among the 15 districts in Uttar Pradesh where coronavirus hotspots (areas that have recorded multiple COVID-19 positive cases) have been completely sealed off beginning Thursday.

"Seven FIRs were registered on Thursday for lockdown violations and 149 people arrested. A total of 445 vehicles were checked across 132 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 200 of them, while another 30 were impounded," police said in a statement.

The FIRs were registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) over violations of the lockdown under the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144, which bars assembly of four or more persons, they said.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police had on Sunday announced extending the restrictions imposed in the district under CrPC section 144, in view of the nationwide lockdown which will continue till April 14.

Over three dozen localities have been completely sealed off across Noida and Greater Noida due to the COVID-19 outbreak, with the police now stepping up further the vigilance on lockdown restrictions and ensuring action against violators, officials said.

Police Commissioner, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Alok Singh said since the lockdown came into force, 42,197 vehicles have been screened, while challans have been issued in 6,079 cases and 543 vehicles have been seized.

"Seven people have been arrested for spreading rumours relating to coronavirus, while 650 FIRs have been registered relating to violation of orders issued to prevent the spread of coronavirus. So far, 2,316 people have been arrested for violation of orders, while Rs 1,02,800 have been collected as penalty in different cases relating to coronavirus," Singh said.

The district police chief said three cases were filed under the Essential Commodities Act leading to the arrest of three people, and added that CCTV cameras have been installed at various places to monitor, identify and punish people who violate orders during the lockdown.

"Apart from this, people are being made aware about lockdown, social distancing, and masks through 288 loudspeakers across the district," Singh said.

He said the boundaries of Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, have been sealed and 200 barriers have been installed across the district to screen vehicles.

"Only vehicles that are related to delivery of essential services are being allowed to ply on the roads. Three fire fighting vehicles have been deployed to sanitise and spray sanitiser in hotspots and densely populated areas," he added.

He said it is mandatory for every person to wear mask considering the situation on the ground, hence, police is ensuring 100 per cent compliance of this order.

"Strict action is being taken against people who come out of the house without wearing a mask," he said. PTI